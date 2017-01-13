Freezing rain becomes all rain as temps begin to warm

Surveillance video shows a Colorado man holding a 2-year-old boy before he allegedly threw the toddler into oncoming traffic.More >
A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.More >
Emergency crews had to shut down eastbound Interstate 435 west of Antioch Road after a fiery wreck on Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck involves a semi-truck and "multiple cars."More >
Two people are dead after a crash Monday morning on Kansas Highway 68 west of Louisburg.More >
Despite explosions and intense heat from the large flames created by Monday's wreck in Overland Park, witnesses rushed to pull victims from the burning wreckage.More >
A Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy is in the hospital after being hit by a fleeing suspect Monday evening.More >
A passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Sunday afternoon, according to WNCN-TV.More >
The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a reported commercial vehicle fire on eastbound I-470 at Pryor Road at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday.More >
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >
Doctors intending to perform cataract surgery on a 67-year-old woman in Britain found something rather unexpected: 17 contact lenses mashed together in her right eye, with 10 more behind them.More >
