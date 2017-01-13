Freezing rain becomes all rain as temps begin to warm - KCTV5

Freezing rain becomes all rain as temps begin to warm

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

We'll be posting updates on the weekend ice storm in this post, so bookmark it and be sure to return regularly for updates, photos and more. News app users, click here.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.