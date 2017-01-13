Icy winter storm has eyes set on metro

The ice storm heading toward the metro was causing problems along the Interstate 44 corridor Friday morning. (KCTV5)

An Ice Storm Warning goes has gone into effect for the metro and stays in effect until midnight on Sunday.

The ice storm heading toward the metro worked its way along the Interstate 44 corridor Friday morning.

Numerous lightning strikes have been reported in that area and StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says whenever that happens during a winter weather event, you can count on the accumulations to skyrocket.

Newly elected Governor Eric Greitens issued a state of emergency for Missouri as the icy winter storm began closing in on the state.

Teachman says the highest chances for freezing rain and possible sleet, on Friday, will be south of Interstate 70.

The freezing rain is expected to move from the southwest to the northeast with spotty patches reaching the metro after the lunch hour. The majority of the precipitation is expected to stay to the southern and southeastern parts of the metro.

“It appears that the Missouri side, southeast of Kansas City will be the zone to watch for most of this freezing rain through late afternoon, from Butler to Clinton and on to Sedalia,” Teachman said.

Patchy areas of light freezing rain and drizzle are expected to continue Friday evening and into Saturday morning.

Ice amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch for the metro. Heavier amounts are expected further southeast, along Missouri Highway 50.

It looks like the metro will catch a break on Saturday.

“Saturday morning still appears pretty quiet. While a spotty area of freezing drizzle is possible, looks like we'll have a lull until the evening,” Teachman said.

During the evening on Saturday, attention is expected to again shift to areas south of I-70.

Freezing rain is expected to pick up and slowly spread northward.

The steady, light to moderate freezing rain is expected to approach the metro about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The heaviest freezing rain is expected from 5 a.m. through Sunday afternoon.

“Today (Friday), I'm not seeing it as persistent as previous model runs. If this continues, then it will lessen our ice accumulations,” Teachman said. “There is also the wildcard of where that freezing line is and how quickly it advances north.”

By 4 p.m. Sunday, the freezing line is expected to advance north with the threat of freezing rain starting to shift into northern Kansas and northern Missouri.

Total ice accumulations are expected to be between a tenth of an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

The highest ice accumulation is expected to be south of I-70 where up to one inch is possible.

As Monday rolls around, another wave of rain set to arrive. It is expected to be all liquid and warm enough at the surface to keep us wet and not icy.

The heaviest of that rain is expected to appear by Monday afternoon and taper by early Tuesday morning.

