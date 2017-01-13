Gun shop burglarized in Olathe

Police say multiple people used a small pickup truck to force their way into the store. (KCTV5)

A metro gun shop was burglarized early Friday morning.

Olathe Gun Shop in the 700 block of S Rogers Road was broken into at about 4:15 a.m.

Police say multiple people used a small pickup truck to force their way into the store.

The suspects stole several firearms and left the store before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

