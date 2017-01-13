Woman trapped on the roof during house fire in KCMO

The fire started about 5 a.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Wyoming Street. (KCTV5)

An early morning house fire trapped people on the roof of a home Friday.

The fire started about 5 a.m. at a home in the 3900 block of Wyoming Street.

Fire crews say the fire started on the third floor near the back of the home.

Three people were living in the home and were sleeping in the area where the fire started. Two of them climbed onto the roof to escape the flames while the other person remained trapped inside.

When KCTV5 crews arrived, they saw flames shooting out of the house and dozens of firefighters working to get it under control.

A neighbor says she woke up to the sound of sirens and came outside to see her neighbor on the roof of the home, trying to escape the blaze.

All three people were able to escape the fire and are safe. Firefighters had to use ladders to get the people trapped on the roof and were able to lead the person trapped inside, out of the house.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire, saying they had it under control at about 5:40. They do not know what started the fire.

People living near or traveling in the area of 40th Street and Wyoming Street will want to watch out for the roads as water sprayed by firefighters has frozen on the roads.

