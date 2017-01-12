3 victims killed in quintuple shooting in KC identified

Two are dead following a shooting in Kansas City. (Kimo Hood/KCTV5)

Three people are dead and two were seriously wounded following a shooting Thursday night.

The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Trails at the Ridge apartment complex in the 8600 block of E. 62nd St.

Officers say all five victims were in the same apartment.

Police say three adults were killed.

On Friday, the victims of the shooting were identified as 29-year-old Darrell E. Thomas, 28-year-old Victoria Brown and 20-year-old Ali R. Brown.

A child and another adult were sent to an area hospital in serious condition.

On Saturday, descriptions of the suspects were made available.

Suspect 1 is described as a black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks and a light complexion. Suspect 2 is described as a black man who was wearing a light grey hoodie. Suspect 3 is a black man; no other descriptors were provided.

The suspect vehicle is a black or blue four-door vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816)-474-TIPS.

