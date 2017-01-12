Four arrested following standoff in KCK - KCTV5

Four arrested following standoff in KCK

Posted: Updated:
The scene was at 63rd and Tauromee. (Kimo Hood/KCTV) The scene was at 63rd and Tauromee. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Four individuals were arrested following a two-hour long standoff in Wyandotte County. 

The standoff happened at the Forest Glen Estates Apartment complex. 

Police initially believed an individual inside the residence was connected to a homicide, but that turned out not to be the case. 

All four suspects did have warrants out for their arrests. 

No injuries were reported. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.