Four arrested following standoff in KCK

The scene was at 63rd and Tauromee. (Kimo Hood/KCTV)

Four individuals were arrested following a two-hour long standoff in Wyandotte County.

The standoff happened at the Forest Glen Estates Apartment complex.

Police initially believed an individual inside the residence was connected to a homicide, but that turned out not to be the case.

All four suspects did have warrants out for their arrests.

No injuries were reported.

