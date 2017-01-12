KC man indicted for attempted sex trafficking of 12-year-old girl

On Thursday, a KC man was indicted by a federal grand jury for the attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

Andrew Danny Freeman, 32, was charged in an indictment alleging that on Dec. 15 he solicited a person who he believed was under 18 to engage in prostitution.

According to an affidavit, an undercover officer got a series of text messages from Freeman on Dec. 15 in response to an online posting that was part of an undercover prostitution operation.

Freeman allegedly arranged to meet the undercover officer and a 12-year-old girl he believed was her daughter at a hotel.

When he arrived, he gave the undercover officer $500 and was arrested.

Freeman remains in federal custody without bond.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, cautioned that the charge contained in this indictment is not evidence of guilt.

