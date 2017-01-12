KC man charged with attempting to entice missing girl into illicit sex

A man arrested near KC has been charged in federal court with attempting to entice a young, missing Springfield teen to engage in an illicit sexual activity.

Dominic Keith Pearson, 25, was arrested on Tuesday in Jackson County and charged in the U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

According to an affidavit, the 13-year-old victim was reported missing from her Springfield home on Sunday.

Investigators found a series of messages between Pearson and the girl on a cell phone that indicated he was going to travel to meet her.

On Tuesday, the girl was found at a truckers’ lounge at Petro Truck Stop off I-70 near Oak Grove. Both Pearson and the girl had luggage with them.

Pearson remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, cautioned that the charges contained in the indictment are not evidence of guilt.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.