Persistent offender charged with manslaughter in Kansas City wreck

A Kansas City man who is a persistent felony offender has been charged in a vehicular crash that killed a man last year.

Keith L. Carnes, 27, faces first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors requested a cash bond of $50,000.

Prosecutors say Carnes was driving on the evening of Aug. 30 at more than 100 mph, headed south on Prospect Avenue when he slammed into a pickup driven by Patrick B. Mercer.

Mercer was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

Video surveillance from the area showed Carnes' vehicle, moving at a high rate of speed, through the intersection where the crash occurred.

The Kansas City police investigation of the incident revealed Carnes vehicle was being operated at a high rate of speed, driving in opposing lanes of traffic and failing to stop at a red traffic light at 63rd Street and Prospect Avenue.

Toxicology of Carnes' blood showed he had high levels of cocaine, THC and the active ingredient of PCP in his system at the time of his arrival at the hospital.

