MODOT, KC Scout prepare for weekend ice storm

MODOT crews are fueled up to pretreat, then work through this weekend’s storm. (KCTV5)

MODOT and KC Scout crews are fueled up to pretreat, then work through this weekend’s storm around the clock.

MODOT will have 400 maintenance employees inside 200 dump trucks. Some of those crews are already out pretreating streets in your neighborhood.

They will have employees working day and night throughout the storm.

Crews have chainsaws and chippers just in case a significant amount of ice causes tree limbs and power poles to crack.

KC Scout crews will be monitoring their camera system and other websites to identify problem areas where crashes are occurring.

They then alert MODOT or KDOT and law enforcement if needed.

Crews hope that drivers will take this storm seriously and only travel if absolutely necessary.

“Our advice is stay home if you don't have to get out,” said Marcus Slaughter, Incident Management Coordinator with KC Scout. “If you are and should you find yourself in a situation, we will have our emergency response vehicles to assist.”

MODOT’s emergency response crews are prepared to use chains on their tires.

They are also equipped with care packages just in case they find themselves stuck during the storm.

