New menu items to be available at Arrowhead on Sunday

Fans headed to see the Chiefs in the playoffs this Sunday will have something extra to look forward to.

The weather may be cold, but the new food items coming to the stadium are all about comfort and helping to keep you warm.

There are two new items called the Victory Formation and the Mac Shack Sausage Stack.

The Mac Shack Sausage Stack adds on split smoked sausage and barbecue burnt ends to the existing macaroni and cheese creation.

The victory formation is a brand new concoction that adds barbecue chicken and smoked gouda to the roster.

They’re both hot sandwiches, so they’ll be easy to hold.

“Oh, these are great,” said Erin Wishon, the senior executive chef. “They’re definitely comfort food, so they’ll be perfect for everybody who’s freezing. They’ll keep you warm inside and out.”

The only downside to this is that if you want to try the items, your only chance will be this weekend unless the Chiefs keep on winning. In that case, the team says it will bring back the tasty dishes.

