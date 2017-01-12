Kansas City explains strategy for dealing with impending ice storm

The freezing rain is not expected to start falling until Friday morning, but road crews have started pretreating already.

This kind of thing is always a gamble if rain hits before it freezes because the rain washes away all the salt brine that was laid down the day before, making all that work for nothing.

City crews are kind of crossing their fingers and holding their breath.

They showed KCTV5 how they make the pretreatment salt brine. Essentially, it was just mixing it with water and regularly testing the concentration of their batches to be sure they have the right mix.

They hit the main roads on Thursday morning and got to the residential streets by afternoon. However, that’s only the ones residential roads that can accommodate the size of their brine trucks.

Because what actually happens with the weather could spell trouble despite their best efforts, they're asking people to avoid travel this weekend if they can.

“That frees up emergency resources so that they can deal with priority issues,” said Troy Schulte, Kansas City, Missouri City Manager. “We may have a lot of power outages, so they need to be focused on that.”

