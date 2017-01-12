Park University opens dorms early due to storm threat

Park University was working to make sure students stayed off the road ahead of a winter storm. (KCTV)

Park University is just one of the area schools being proactive and trying to keep as many students off the road this weekend as possible.

They’ve urged students to return next week, but they decided to take it a step further and open the dorms a day early.

It started with an email that was sent on Thursday morning. It invited all their students to return to campus on Thursday rather than the original return date of Friday.

They also have the option to wait through the weekend and come back on Sunday or Monday when the roads are safer.

Karie Schaefer, the director of residence life, says students were quick to take advantage as soon as the email was sent.

"We had a few that responded and inquired about making sure things were all set up for them to return today,” Schaefer said. “I think we'll see more trickling in throughout today and early tomorrow morning before the storm is supposed to hit."

Just in case things get bad this weekend and turn into an emergency, Park University also has a text alert system so students can get alerts sent directly to their phones.

