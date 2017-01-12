Plaza gets decorated ahead of Sunday's big Chiefs game

Big changes happened at the Plaza on Thursday in preparation for the big game this weekend that’s taking the Chiefs closer and closer to the Super Bowl.

The plaza is looking much different now than it did on Wednesday night. From flags to jerseys, everything is all prepped for celebration if the Chiefs bring it home on Sunday against the Steelers.

This morning, crews were out with KC Wolf making the transformation.

Flags were placed up and down the Plaza, making for some bright color in what’s going to be a cold and icy weekend.

Of course, KC Wolf was doing more than helping with the flags; he also kept the mood light by hanging out with fans.

Aside from the flags, there were also some new clothes on the statues. In keeping with the spirit, it was all Chiefs gear.

KCTV5 will be covering all the preparations happening for the big game over the weekend, from fun setups around town to changes at Arrowhead to safety precautions the city is taking ahead of the game.

