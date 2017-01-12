Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms threat made at Winnetonka High School

The Clay County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a threat was made at Winnetonka High School.

Clay County was informed of a threat that included a written message in a bathroom stall at the school.

"We are actively investigating this incident and will have additional deputies on the Winnetonka campus (Friday) as a precaution."

If you have any additional information, call 816-407-3700.

