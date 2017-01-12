Man shoots self in attempt to fend off homeless man trying to steal wallet

A man shot himself in the leg while fighting with a homeless man trying to steal his wallet on Thursday.

At 12:35 a.m., officers went to a local hospital on a call reporting a shooting.

Officers talked to the victim when they arrived and he told them he was driving in the area of 23rd Street and Topping when the incident happened.

He said he was stopped at a red light when the suspect, who was holding a sign and appeared to be homeless, approached his car.

The victim rolled down his window and pulled out his wallet to give him money, then the suspect reached in and tried to grab the wallet.

The two struggled and the victim, fearing for his safety, grabbed a pistol. While struggling with the suspect, the victim's gun fired and he shot himself in the leg.

The suspect then ran off and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are expected to release a description of the suspect soon.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.