Organizations partner to replace items for family of 8 displaced by fire

Savers is a second hand used clothing shop. They allowed Yolanda and Larry to come in and shop till they drop. (KCTV5)

Some much-needed help is on the way for a metro family that lost everything in a devastating house fire.

Two organizations have partnered to help get the family of eight back on their feet.

Saturday morning, emergency crews responded to a house fire in the 4600 block of E. 37th Terr.

The fire destroyed Larry and Yolanda Hudson’s home.

Flames began in the attic causing parts of the ceiling to fall to the floor.

A GoFundMe page was started by one of the Hudson kid’s “Big Brother” through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Kansas City program. It raised $3,000 dollars but also caught the eye of Savers, a partner of the organization.

Savers is a second-hand clothing shop. They allowed Yolanda and Larry to come in and shop till they drop.

“Anytime we have a situation like this, with a family, they’ve always been more than willing to set up and help, no questions asked. They’ve been really great,” Big Brothers Big Sisters member Elizabeth Newkirk said.

The family was grateful, picking out all kinds of items to replace the years’ worth of clothing they’ve lost.

The donations to the family come at a time of extreme need.

The Hudson's have six children, ranging in age from 8 to 23 years old and are thankful for the generosity of the community.

“I can’t express in words how grateful and how blessed we are just want to say thank you,” Yolanda Hudson said.

The Hudsons say they are most thankful that they all made it out safely, because as they have learned, material things can be replaced.

The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.

Anyone wanting to donate to the Hudson family can visit the GoFundMe page set up for the family, here.

Previous story:

Family of 8 displaced after KC house fire

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.