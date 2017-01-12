Man charged after knifing estranged wife, 8-year-old daughter

Macedonio Villanueva-Luz has been arrested and charged after injuring his estranged wife and daughter. (KCTV)

The man who broke into his estranged wife's home on Dec. 30, seriously injuring her and their daughter with a knife, has been arrested.

Macedonio Villanueva-Luz, 42, has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of violating an order of protection.

All are felony charges, except for violating the order of protection.

Early on Dec. 30, officers went to Scarritt Avenue and Lawndale Avenue on a 911 call.

The probable cause statement says the woman called 911 when she heard a noise because she feared it was Villanueva-Luz. She then saw him come into her bedroom holding a kitchen knife.

According to the statement, detectives said they saw blood stains on the floor leading into the house, a kitchen knife with blood on it on the floor of the bedroom entryway and a broken window.

The woman had serious lacerations to her hands and arms and her 8-year-old daughter had a cut on her left side. The daughter stood between her mother and Villanueva-Luz, who is her father, during the incident.

The statement also says Villanueva-Luz said he was going to kill the woman because she didn't want to be with him anymore. After struggling with and kicking him, the woman was able to get the knife out of his hands. However, her hands and arms were cut as a result. She told police she showed Villanueva-Luz her injuries and said that he had killed her. He replied, "Good," and then left.

Villanueva-Luz pleaded not guilty and will have a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24.

Previous coverage:

Police: 8-year-old stood in front of mom as estranged husband knifed family

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.