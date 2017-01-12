Kansas City braces for impact as weekend ice storm approaches

The heaviest freezing rain is expected to arrive late in the day on Saturday and into Sunday afternoon. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City metro and the viewing area are under an Ice Storm Warning from 9 a.m. Friday until midnight Sunday.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman sees three distinct phases for this system.

The first is expected Friday, late in the morning and through the afternoon.

"Light freezing rain and drizzle will develop south of Interstate 70, causing slick travel," Teachman said. "This could cause problems for the evening commute."

Heading into Saturday, models are expected to diverge.

"One keeps us fairly quiet until after dark, while another is going crazy with the freezing rain all day," Teachman said.

The heaviest amounts of freezing rain are expected Saturday night and into Sunday.

Precipitation amounts look light Friday through Saturday morning but could still cause slick spots. That will be followed by significant ice accumulations Saturday night into Sunday morning where 1/4" to 3/4" of ice could accumulate in the metro. Areas south of Kansas City could see ice accumulations of an inch or more.

"While this doesn't look to be as bad as the previous storms in 2002 and 2007, ice accumulations of 1/4" to 3/4" aren't something to take lightly," Teachman said. "The wild card for Sunday will be how quickly that 32 degree line can travel. Around midnight Sunday, it's still parked in southern Missouri and will slowly slide to the north."

“Temperatures may be slower to warm above freezing, which puts the majority of this as freezing rain into Sunday afternoon,” Teachman said. “We will see the warmer air arrive during the Chiefs game.”

Another wave of moisture is expected to move in on Sunday night and into Monday and is expected to be all liquid as travel begins to improve.

"Now is the time to finish preparations for an ice storm," Teachman says. "Roads will be treacherous. Trees and branches might not be able to sustain the weight of the ice, and power outages are a possibility."

