School bus involved in accident in KCMO - KCTV5

School bus involved in accident in KCMO

Posted: Updated:
By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
Connect
Injuries were initially reported but police say the drivers of both vehicles are okay. (KCTV5) Injuries were initially reported but police say the drivers of both vehicles are okay. (KCTV5)
The area was closed for a time while the SUV was towed away. (KCTV5) The area was closed for a time while the SUV was towed away. (KCTV5)
No children were on the bus. (KCTV5) No children were on the bus. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A school bus and an SUV collided Thursday morning.

It happened near 12th Street and Bennington Avenue.

Police say the SUV was heading south on Bennington Avenue and the bus was going west on 12th Street when they crashed.

Injuries were initially reported but police say the drivers of both vehicles are okay.

No children were on the bus.

The area was closed for a time while the SUV was towed away. The bus was able to drive from the scene and the area has reopened.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.