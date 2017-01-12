School bus involved in accident in KCMO

No children were on the bus. (KCTV5)

A school bus and an SUV collided Thursday morning.

It happened near 12th Street and Bennington Avenue.

Police say the SUV was heading south on Bennington Avenue and the bus was going west on 12th Street when they crashed.

Injuries were initially reported but police say the drivers of both vehicles are okay.

No children were on the bus.

The area was closed for a time while the SUV was towed away. The bus was able to drive from the scene and the area has reopened.

Police are still investigating what caused the accident.

