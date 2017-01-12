Police search for suspect in string of gas station robberies

Police say the man entered the gas station and demanded cigarettes and money. (KCTV5)

Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing multiple gas stations at gunpoint on Thursday morning.

The first robbery happened at 3:35 a.m. at the 7-Eleven near Linwood Boulevard and Gillham Road.

Then a man robbed a QuikTrip in the 8500 block of Winner Road at 4:08 a.m., which shut down the store for almost two hours.

Police say the man entered the gas station, demanded cigarettes and money, then took off.

Two clerks and a customer were inside during the robbery. None of them were hurt.

The description of the robber in both incidents was similar. He was described as a black man in his 20s wearing a fur-lined winter coat with a mask covering part of his face.

Police are looking at security cameras trying to get a more detailed description and trying to figure out if the man used a car to leave the scene. Officers did say the man was working alone.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.