Missouri Rep: CCW license owners can borrow gun from office to carry around in State Capitol

A Missouri state representative from Platte County is making waves with a declaration concerning Second Amendment rights.

Missouri House Rep. Nick Marshall (R) announced on Wednesday that he would allow any constituent with a concealed carry license that was not allowed to bring a gun into the state Capitol to borrow one from his office.

Marshall posted the announcement on his Facebook page:

Missouri Rep. Randy Dunn (D) tweeted out a picture of a sign that hangs from Marshall's door:

I can't believe one of my colleagues would actually put this on their door. SMH ??‍?? #moleg pic.twitter.com/F2GRzkjfAu — Randy D. Dunn (@MORepDunn) January 12, 2017

“We need to make sure all of those folks are safe and by loaning guns to individuals who we don’t know who they are or their backgrounds may be puts everyone at risk," Dunn said.

Dunn said Marshall did not make any comments on the House floor and nothing was discussed in the Minority leadership about what should happen next.

Missouri Rep. Jon Carpenter also remarked on Marshall's decision in a Facebook post:

Marshall was upset over the installation of metal detectors in the Missouri State Capitol.

The sign has raised some concerns with one Liberty lawyer.

"Technically, as far as I know, there's nothing illegal about him giving a gun to someone. I think that's the height of irresponsibility."

Baldwin says even though they are in different parties, he agrees with a lot of what Marshall wants.

This battle is not one of them, he says.

KCTV5 reached out to Marshall's office, but there's been no response.

