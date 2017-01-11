Alexander Goodwin, young boy fighting cancer from England, has surgery

There's new developments on Alexander Goodwin, the brave 9-year-old boy who came all the way from England to get treatment for a rare form of childhood bone cancer. (KCTV5)

There's new developments on Alexander Goodwin, the brave 9-year-old boy who came all the way from England to get treatment for a rare form of childhood bone cancer.

He received a big welcome last month at Kansas City International Airport and on Wednesday, he had the surgery.

Goodwin's mother and father were anxious and apprehensive before the surgery.

After the surgery, they feel pleased, relieved and grateful.

“It’s been a big surgery today for a little boy, but the main thing is we’ve had a victory today," said Jeffrey Goodwin, the boy's father.

Dad sat next to Alex's surgeon to share the news after a long day.

Alex’s own optimism has been inescapable. As the surgical staff wheeled him off today, he asked if he could get pizza for everyone afterward.

“His disposition is always amazing," said Howard Rosenthal, a doctor at the University of Kansas Hospital. "We come out of seeing him and always have a smile on our face.”

The year leading up to this surgery has been a tough one. The cancer was in his femur. The surgery team removed his entire bone, from hip to shin, and all the muscles with it, then replaced all that with a prosthetic.

“Our goal is obviously to remove the entire cancer in one piece and that was indeed accomplished," Rosenthal said.

He’s not smiling again yet, like he was on a Make-a-Wish trip to Disney last week – or Tuesday's visit to the Kansas City Zoo.

It’s not a simple surgery to recover from. And he will have more work ahead, including more chemo and physical therapy to get him back to walking on his new leg.

“I was just happy to be with him and to touch him," Jeffrey Goodwin said. "Anybody who’s a father will know that feeling where you just want to get a hold of your child and just touch him and feel him and make sure he’s okay.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.