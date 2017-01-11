New program in the metro helps those with disabilities thrive

A new program is helping people with disabilities transition into adulthood. Careers and More is a 2-year transition program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. (KCTV5)

Careers and More is a 2-year transition program for young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Lakemary Center, a non-profit dedicated to supporting people with special needs, partnered with MidAmerica Nazarene University to offer the program.

It teaches students life skills, while offering them a college experience. They’ll receive a certification through the Careers and More program and be able to take classes at the university.

“The goal is to finally find my first real job,” said Alex Schrag, who has spina bifida. “I’m hoping this will help me take the next step forward […] I can’t do everything that most people can, but I can do some things, just a little bit differently.”

Organizers say the Careers and More program acknowledges the disability but focuses more on students’ strengths and abilities.

Rachel Dowis, coordinator and teacher for Careers and More, said, “Our goal is to help them find out what their strengths are so that they can embrace that and that can be the focus point.”

Dowis said people with disabilities can be valuable employees. Her goal is to teach them the life skills they need to succeed, like organization and communication skills, while helping them build their confidence to enter the workforce.

“Initially coming into this, I was thinking I’m not ready for this, but after the first day, I’m thinking: I’ve got this. I’m not scared anymore,” said Schrag.

The biggest challenge for the program is funding. Donations and grant money make the program available to more students with disabilities.

Enrollment for the next Careers and More class started in August 2017. Click here to learn more.

