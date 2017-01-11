Propane leak forces evacuations at Dykes Library on KU Med campus

The University of Kansas Medical Center is encouraging individuals around Dykes Library to evacuate and stay away due to a propane leak. (KCTV5)

The University of Kansas Medical Center is encouraging individuals around Dykes Library to evacuate and stay away due to a propane leak.

The library is located at 2100 W 39th Ave.

KCTV5 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.