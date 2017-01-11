Propane leak forces evacuations at Dykes Library on KU Med campu - KCTV5

Propane leak forces evacuations at Dykes Library on KU Med campus

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
The University of Kansas Medical Center is encouraging individuals around Dykes Library to evacuate and stay away due to a propane leak. (KCTV5) The University of Kansas Medical Center is encouraging individuals around Dykes Library to evacuate and stay away due to a propane leak. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

The library is located at  2100 W 39th Ave.

KCTV5 News has a crew headed to the scene to gather more details.

Refresh this page for updates.

