Lawsuit filed by student against the Olathe School District

A student is suing the Olathe School District over an attack she says happened to her and her brother outside of a school building.

A lawsuit describes the attack that happened in February 2016.

The lawsuit alleges the girl was bitten and she and her brother were struck in a fight between the classmate and two employees. The two employees were fired and have been charged with misdemeanor battery.

Sonda Manshaw says she went to school with her daughter that morning. She wanted to warn them that another student was making threats against her.

"I left her at school thinking that she was going to be cared for," Mansaw said.

According to the lawsuit, the threats continued throughout the day. Afraid, the girl called her older brother to pick her up after school.

They couldn't stop what happened next.

The alleged clash between the two teenage girls turned into a brawl.

“These are the people that are supposed to be not just protecting your kid but also showing them how to be citizens in the world and these two school district employees not only failed Sondra, not only failed her children, but all of those kids sitting there watching this melee happen," attorney Dan Curry said.

Mary Yanez and Cassandra Flores, the two district employees, were charged with battery.

Flores took a plea deal, while the trial for Yanez begins next month.

KCTV5 could not reach them for comment. We also reached out to the Olathe School District, but they declined comment.

