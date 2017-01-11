Missouri officials issue travel advisory ahead of winter storm

The Missouri Department of Transportation says motorists should avoid travel if possible starting Friday through Sunday due to incoming significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and ice. (MoDOT)

The Missouri Department of Transportation says motorists should avoid travel if possible starting Friday through Sunday due to incoming significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet and ice.

StormTrack5 Meteorologist Gary Amble says the weekend looks messy with light freezing rain and drizzle starting Friday night and continuing through the day Saturday.

"Amounts will be light but untreated roads and surfaces will become slippery in a hurry. Saturday night into Sunday is when the heavier rain will fall. The potential is there for nearly 1/2" of ice accumulation by noon Sunday which will make travel difficult," he said.

"MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” said MoDOT state maintenance engineer Becky Allmeroth. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

Many universities and colleges across the state begin next Tuesday. Students are advised to avoid travel this weekend and consider travel after the ice storm is clear and conditions improve.

If a section of highway is shut down for extended periods, motorists should heed the warnings on the digital signs and exit the highway at the next available exit.

To check road conditions including winter weather conditions and traffic speeds, please check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.

“All week, our crews have been gathering chain saws, chippers and other equipment that will be important when we have downed trees from the ice accumulation,” Allmeroth said. “If there are power outages, please treat dark signals as a four-way stop. Stay away from downed lines.”

When roads get icy, please consider putting chains on vehicles if you have to travel. Please use proper winter safety precautions and make sure you have a full tank of gas, extra blankets and gloves and provisions like water and snacks. Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Leave plenty of space behind other vehicles and give snow plows room to work.

If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.

