Chiefs prepare physically, mentally for big battle against Pittsburgh

The Chiefs are back in full practice mode with just days left to prepare for a big battle against Pittsburgh.

The players say they’re taking this time now not only to get ready physically but also mentally.

“Don’t many teams make it this far, so we put in a great situation we played well throughout the season to put ourselves in that situation we got to go out and execute it," defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have the playbook down and their bodies ready to roll by Sunday, but safety and leader Eric Berry says mentally preparing your mind for every situation is just as important.

“You can pretty much have a limit on physical reps but mental reps, and visualizing and really painting that picture of how you play the game. That plays a big role in what you actually are going to do," he said.

The other detail outside of players control is Arrowhead. The Chiefs know they have an advantage.

“Take advantage of the noise, going to lean on the crowd at times for energy and things like that, it’s big," quarterback Alex Smith said.

Statistically, Pittsburgh has the advantage based on the week four performance in Pittsburgh. With that said, Smith says everyone has a clean slate in the playoffs and the Chiefs offense is not the same one that you saw in week four. and we are finally just four days away from letting the play on the field to do the talking.

This Pittsburgh offense has so many playmakers from Ben Roethlisberger to LeVeon Bell to Antonio Brown. When they are all working together, this offense is potent when all three are hot.

Brown had 106 catches for 1248 yards this season and the Chiefs secondary is preparing this week to shut him down.

"It's a passing league," Berry said. "This is an offense that is going to make some catches so it's all about competing and I think that's what it comes down to."

While Jones is focused on Bell and Roethlisberger, he says this Chiefs secondary is up to the challenge despite the outcome last time around.

"Our secondary, Eric Berry, Ron Parker, I would put those guys up against anybody," Jones said. "We believe in our secondary and I feel like they are the best out there and they have to execute just like we have to execute."

Last time they played Brown had 6 catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs do have a chip on their shoulder. The defensive backs are preparing to do everything they can to make sure that doesn't happen again.

