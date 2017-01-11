Winnetonka High School principal arrested, charged with rape

A local high school principal was arrested Wednesday and is accused of rape.

Winnetonka High School principal Matt Lindsey was arrested Wednesday.

The incidents allegedly happened in 1997 and 1998 when Lindsey was at Richmond High School, according to a probable cause statement from the Ray County Prosecutor's Office.

Lindsey was the high school basketball coach and vice principal at Richmond High School.

He is accused of taking part in about 20 sexual encounters with a 16-year-old girl. Documents state most of the incidents happened in Lindsey's home or the Lexington Inn Hotel.

Lindsey and the girl met while on a bus transporting the basketball team to and from games.

Harold Magruder's two children and three grandchildren graduated from Richmond High School. He says cases like this cause parents to worry.

"It's ridiculous," Magruder said. "I don't know what they can do to stop all this. It's happening all the time all over."

During Lindsey's time as principal at Winnetonka High School, he informed parents in March of 2016 that former Winnetonka High School football coach Jarrett Morris was charged and accused of sending pornography to students and asking them to sneak away for sex at school.

Former Winnetonka student Justin Dunaway says he heard information about Morris acting inappropriately but not principal Lindsey.

"He never really did anything out of the ordinary at the school," Dunaway said. "He was a friendly face. If you needed him, he was there. I shook his hand many times. I was close with him. It's kind of scary."

In August of 2015, The North Kansas City school district announced charges against former Northgate Middle School teacher Samuel Waltemath who was accused of having sex with a 13-year-old in a treehouse. He pleaded guilty in November of last year.

According to court records, investigators interviewed another former student who said she would give the victim a ride to Lindsey's home in Richmond back in the 1990s.

He was arrested in Clay County and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The North Kansas City School District issued a statement:

Good afternoon, Winnetonka families.



Today, we were made aware of charges filed against Mr. Matt Lindsey relating to actions that allegedly occurred in 1997 or 1998, prior to his employment with North Kansas City Schools. He has been placed on administrative leave and will not be returning to campus at this time. Please know that the district takes all reports of alleged wrongdoing very seriously. We will cooperate fully throughout any investigation. These situations are always difficult. We pledge to keep you informed of what we can, when we can. Regardless of the situation, the safety and security of students is our top priority.

The Richmond School District also issued a statement:

The Richmond R-XVI School District has been asked to comment on reports that a former district employee, Matt Lindsey, has been arrested and charged with statutory rape. The allegations involve conduct which may have occurred nearly 20 years ago. Matt Lindsey was employed in the Richmond R-XVI School District from 1995-1996 to 1999-2000. He was a physical education teacher and head boys basketball coach during the 1995-1996 and 1996-1997 school years and was Assistant Principal / Athletic Director at Richmond High School during the 1997-1998, 1998-1999, and 1999-2000 school years. The district has and will continue to cooperate with the investigation into this matter. Once the investigation has been completed, the district and authorities will disclose any additional information that may be appropriate and permitted or required by law. The district’s first and most important mission is to provide the best education possible for its students. This cannot be accomplished without a safe and secure educational environment. We want to assure the students and parents of the Richmond R-XVI School District that the district has strict policies and regulations prohibiting inappropriate conduct toward students, provides continuing training regarding such policies, and always takes prompt and appropriate action upon receiving reports of any violation of those policies. Accordingly, all investigations and decisions, whether involving the current matter or any other, have been and will be made with the best interests of our students as the first priority.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

