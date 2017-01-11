FC Kansas City announces new ownership

The National Women's Soccer League announced Wednesday that FC Kansas City has been sold to Elam Baer, chief executive officer of North Central Equity LLC. (FC Kansas City)

The National Women's Soccer League announced Wednesday that FC Kansas City has been sold to Elam Baer, chief executive officer of North Central Equity LLC.

Jean-Yves Viardin is the new general manager of the team, which won back-to-back league championships in 2014 and 2015. Vlatko Andonovski will remain the head coach.

North Central Equity is based in Minneapolis, but Baer said the team will not be moved.

FC Kansas City is the second team to announce a sale this week. The Western New York Flash was also sold and will move to North Carolina for the upcoming season.

The club had been owned by Chris Likens and sons Greg and Brad Likens, along with Brian Budzinski. Previous general manager Huw Williams resigned last month to focus on his business.

