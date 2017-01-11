Kansas City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for murder

Lorenzo D. Washington, 30, admitted to the Jan. 30, 2016 murder of Thomas E. Kuzila Jr. (Jackson County Detention Center)

A Kansas City man was sentenced to 28 years Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to murder.

Lorenzo D. Washington, 30, admitted to the Jan. 30, 2016 murder of Thomas E. Kuzila Jr.

Washington entered pleas to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A Jackson County judge sentenced him to 28 years on the second-degree murder conviction and three years on the armed criminal action, with both sentences sent to run concurrently.

Kuzila, 52, was found shot to death in an alley in the 100 block of Brooklyn Avenue, according to police. Investigators believed his pickup truck was stolen after the shooting.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) and the Associated Press. All rights reserved.