HPV vaccine could save your child's life

Doctors are urging parents and pediatricians to get more adolescents vaccinated against the human papillomavirus, as Kansas and Missouri rank toward the bottom for vaccination rates nationwide.

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control shows Kansas is ranked 48th out of 50 states for its vaccination rate, with just 50.9 percent of adolescents immunized for HPV. Missouri ranks in the bottom third of the US, with 59.3 percent.

Nationally, only six out of 10 girls and five out of 10 boys have started the HPV vaccination series, a three-dose regimen administered over six months.

That leaves almost half of kids at risk of developing an HPV-associated cancer years down the line.

Dr. Terry Tsue, a head and neck surgeon at the University of Kansas Hospital, says the effects of HPV are seen long after a child’s adolescent years. That means HPV-related cancers are out of sight and out of mind for many pediatricians.

“It’s a silent killer that can cause cancer 10 to 15 years after exposure,” Tsue said. “Pediatricians aren’t seeing this disease. It’s being seen by head and neck surgeons much later in life.”

HPV typically leads to cancer of the female genitals, throat, tonsils or tongue.

Tina Hillhouse contracted HPV through her work in the medical field. She inhaled it, which lead to cancer in her tonsils. She said the treatment was a nightmare.

“The hit you take, your body takes, from radiation or in some cases, chemotherapy, is life long afterwards,” said Hillhouse. “You kind of pay the price for the rest of your life because you are not the same person typically.”

There was no vaccine for Hillhouse when she was young, but now that her daughter is of vaccination age, there’s no question that she’s getting it.

“I will protect my daughter fiercely. There can’t be anything worse than your child having cancer,” she said.

Tsue urges parents not to believe the myth that vaccines can cause death or disability.

Many parents may feel deterred from vaccinating their children because they believe it will give their child “permission” to have sex, since HPV is often — but not always sexually transmitted. Tsue said studies show there is no increase in pregnancy or sexually transmitted disease among adolescents who receive the vaccine.

Hillhouse said getting vaccinated should be a no-brainer.

“If you can get anybody a vaccination against that particular cancer, I would do it in a heartbeat," she said.

A recent change by the Food and Drug Administration may help the issue. The FDA recently approved a two-dose regimen for the vaccine, which doctors hope will lead to an increase in the number of adolescents who get fully vaccinated.

