Body found near Coronado Middle School in KCK

Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Coronado Middle School in KCK.  (KCTV5) Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Coronado Middle School in KCK.  (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Coronado Middle School at 1735 N 64 Terrace in KCK. 

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the discovery just before 3 p.m. 

The cause of death is unknown at this time, along with the circumstances of how the body got there. 

The Kansas City, KS Police Department's Major Case Unit is investigating. 

