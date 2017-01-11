Body found near Coronado Middle School in KCK

Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Coronado Middle School in KCK. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating after a body was found Wednesday near Coronado Middle School at 1735 N 64 Terrace in KCK.

Kansas City, KS police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the discovery just before 3 p.m.

The cause of death is unknown at this time, along with the circumstances of how the body got there.

The Kansas City, KS Police Department's Major Case Unit is investigating.

