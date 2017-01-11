Crews prep field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday's divisional game

The grounds crew spent Wednesday morning preparing the field for the game, and part of those preparations include putting more grass down. (KCTV5)

The grass at Arrowhead Stadium may not be the reason fans come to the game Sunday, but it is an important part of the stadium.

The grounds crew spent Wednesday morning preparing the field for the game, and part of those preparations include putting more grass down. However, they don’t expect the grass to take root because of the cold weather so they turned on the heaters to keep the grass healthy.

Because of the cold weather this year, those heaters have been on since September.

"It just depends ... we can set the temperature where we feel like we need it. We had a little bit cold snap in September, we’re trying to make sure we keep Bermuda cranking as well as possible for healing between games," head groundskeeper Travis Hogan said.

To make sure none of the preparations go to waste, Hogan and his team are ready to tarp the field on Friday.

He said rain makes the job difficult, but he likes that better than snow or ice.

Hogan said the snow can make it hard for the players and officials to see the yard lines, including the end zone.

