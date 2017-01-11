Jeff Roberts is joined the KCTV5 News team as a photojournalist in February 2016.

a lifelong native of the Kansas City metro.

He’s not only a highly respected, award-winning photographer including multiple Emmy’s and an Edward R Murrow.

With more than 30 years of experience in broadcast news and commercial photography, but he’s also an RC enthusiast who’s been flying UAVs for more than 15 years. In 2016 Jeff obtained his FAA Commercial Unmanned Aerial Pilot in Charge (PIC) certification through K State University.

Jeff handles a variety of news, sports and corporate shoots as well as he is a seasoned still photographer. His video has aired on ESPN, ABC News, CBS News, Good Morning America, 20/20, FOX Sports 1, NFL Network and NBC News Channel. In the corporate arena, he’s worked with a wide variety of clients, including the Heavy Constructors Association, DST Systems, Pyramid Contractors, The University of Kansas Medical Center and The Greater Kansas City Building Trades. And numerous local and statewide political campaigns.

Jeff has worked as a news photographer in Kansas City for over 30 years. He also served on the boards of the National Press Photographers Association and SAG-AFTRA.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.