Police chase stolen van across state lines before making arrest

Police took a person into custody after chasing a stolen vehicle through multiple metro cities Wednesday morning.

The chase started about 8:40 a.m. in Independence and ended about 10:05 a.m.

Authorities chased the suspect into Kansas City, MO and into Kansas before the suspect crossed stateliness again and was finally arrested after leaving the road and driving near a set of train tracks near Missouri Highway 210 and Interstate 435.

No injuries were reported during the chase.

