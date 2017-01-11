Wanted: Joshua Brunson

Joshua Brunson is a non-compliant sex offender in Wyandotte County.

His original sex offense happened in 2005 in Kansas City, KS and involved the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Brunson is currently wanted on a Platte County warrant for receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding police. He is also wanted on a Harvey County warrant for possession of marijuana, and a Wyandotte County probation violation warrant for burglary.

His last known address was in the area of 52nd Street and Neva Drive in KCK, but his current location is unknown.

Brunson should be considered dangerous.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.