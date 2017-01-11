Gun accidentally discharged at Grandview High School prompts lockdown

All students are safe and no one was injured, the school said. (KCTV5)

Grandview High School was placed on lockdown after a gun was discharged in a gym locker room.

The lockdown began about 8:55 a.m. and was lifted about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The school released a statement saying a gun was discharged accidentally at the high school in a gym locker room. All students are safe and no one was injured, the school said.

Students were evacuated from the area and all students are being held safely in their classrooms and Grandview police were called to investigate.

The gun has been secured and the investigation is ongoing.

Students were dismissed at the schools regularly scheduled time of 11:35 a.m.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Currently, an investigation is in process and student discipline will take place according to board policy and statute," district spokeswoman Sheba Clarke said.

Students, unsure what was going on, turned to their phones to try and get information from friends.

"The first thing I did was immediately start texting my friends to see if they're OK and find out where that came from," student Bryson Humphrey said.

"I don't think it's that big of a deal," student Casia Walker said. "I think some kid was just being stupid. This usually doesn't happen at our school."

Grandview High School is located at 2300 High Grove Rd.

