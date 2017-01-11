Winter storm looks to push warm weather out of the metro

After the Friday evening commute, the freezing rain is expected to shift north. (KCTV5)

Warm weather has settled into the metro but it could be headed out just as quickly as it arrived.

Skies are expected to be mostly cloudy Wednesday and unusually warm.

Winds will be breezy with a slight chance of an isolated sprinkle or shower east of the state line during the afternoon.

But StormTrack5 Meteorologist Lisa Teachman says the Spring-like weather could be on its way out.

“After an unusually warm day near 60 this afternoon, significantly colder air moves in overnight,” Teachman said.

While patchy areas of freezing drizzle are possible before dawn on Thursday, the brunt of the incoming winter storm is expected to hit during the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted south of the metro, including the cities of Nevada and Warsaw. This is where freezing rain and sleet is expected to begin on Friday.

After the Friday evening commute, the freezing rain is expected to shift north.

“Temperatures will be in the 20s, so I expect there to be major travel problems heading into Saturday morning,” Teachman said.

Lisa says to remember the number 32.

“A one-degree shift above or below this number will have a huge impact on what we get,” she said.

Overnight temperatures over the weekend are expected to be in the 20s with highs in the lower 30s.

“This is why, from Friday night through Monday, we are calling for periods of freezing rain, sleet and just rain,” Teachman said.

The storm could lead to power outages due to continuing accumulation on trees and power lines.

“The storm will evolve and continue to come more into focus within the next 24 hours,” Teachman said.

