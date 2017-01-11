Bus crashes in KCMO with student on board

Officers say a second vehicle was involved in the crash. (KCTV5)

Emergency crews responded to an accident after a school bus crashed with a student on board Wednesday morning.

The crash happened about 6:20 a.m. near 23rd Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Police say a young girl was on the bus when it crashed.

Officers say a pickup truck was also involved in the crash.

The driver of the bus and the driver of the truck were injured in the accident. The bus driver suffered minor injuries. The truck drivers injuries are unknown.

The girl on board the bus was not hurt.

Witnesses say the truck ran a red light causing it to hit the bus. Police have not confirmed that report.

