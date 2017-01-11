Three families displaced after apartment fire in KCK - KCTV5

Three families displaced after apartment fire in KCK

Posted: Updated:
Damage to the inside of the unit was extensive and completely charred items inside. (KCTV5) Damage to the inside of the unit was extensive and completely charred items inside. (KCTV5)
Fire officials have not said what caused the fire but it has been put out. (KCTV5) Fire officials have not said what caused the fire but it has been put out. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Three families were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. at an apartment near South Seventh Terrace and County Line Road. When crews arrived on scene, they could see heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.

The apartments are a four-plex, and the entire building had to be evacuated while firefighters fought the fire.

Although the damage appears to be primarily to the center unit, everyone was displaced for the night.

The Red Cross said one of the three apartments was empty. They came to the scene to help those affected.  

"We're still in the initial recovery phase of it, so we did the initial help of immediate lodging and clothing and food," said Diane Fodness, Red Cross disaster program manager.

Fire officials have not said what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.