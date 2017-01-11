Three families displaced after apartment fire in KCK

An officer shot a suspect who was shooting into a crowd of people in Westport early on Sunday morning.More >
Susan Coleman and her husband were enjoying a quiet afternoon in the pool last week when their bucolic stretch of Pennsylvania reverberated with gunfire. "It was just too many shots all at once -- very disturbing," said Coleman.More >
Foster families in Missouri received letters this week notifying them of a cut in benefits, the direct result of budget cuts from the governor.More >
A former Georgia teacher--who was arrested in 2016 for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student--told a judge on Friday that she was not at fault for the encounters because the teen coerced her.More >
A motorcyclist died early Saturday morning after colliding with a vehicle on Northeast Colbern Road in Lee's Summit, according to the Lee's Summit Police Department.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
One man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash east of El Dorado. Plus, the medical helicopter that was called had mechanical issues and got stuck on US-54.More >
A 24-year-old Cass County man has been charged after allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old girl.More >
Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.More >
Aaron Cordell Shanklin-James, a 9-year-old who was in a car crash that happened on Wednesday, has died from his injuries.More >
