In speech, Brownback challenges universities to establish $15K bachelor's degree

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback gave his State of the State address on Tuesday, speaking to the budget, jobs, health care and education.

He urged lawmakers to present a balanced budget by month’s end – and tossed out a challenge – to lower the cost of a college education.

“Tonight, I am laying out a challenge to our colleges and universities to provide the opportunity to earn a bachelor’s degree, in total, for $15,000 or less," Brownback said.

The governor threw the gauntlet and garnered applause.

KCTV5 spoke to Kansas residents getting groceries and all agreed the cost of college has skyrocketed to the point that plenty of people struggle less with the coursework than the cost.

“It’s clear that the cost of higher education has escalated beyond the reach of many, many people and it feels apparent from the state legislature and governor’s history that their funding for education is inadequate," Tom Jacobs of Prairie Village said.

“When I first graduated high school, I went to Washburn and it was very expensive for me and my dad and taking out loans that we’re still paying back now," Monae White said.

Tuition costs vary across the state.

The University of Kansas lists annual tuition and fees at more than $11,000. Fort Hayes State University is less than $5,000 a year.

The announcement came after the state announced cuts in higher education funding, stripping millions last spring.

Brownback mentioned state funding as an incentive involving scholarships.

“My budget fully funds 50 student scholarships to the institution that first accomplishes the $15,000 degree," Brownback said.

