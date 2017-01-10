Demolition of Trailwood Elementary School pushed back after concerns over hazardous materials

The Shawnee Mission superintendent announced Tuesday evening that the district will push back the timeline to tear down the building while kids aren't in class. (Emily Rittman/KCTV5)

There is relief for hundreds of parents who signed a petition to delay the demolition of the old Trailwood Elementary School building.

Parents and students celebrated the formal dedication of the new Trailwood Elementary School Building. Two hours after the celebration, many got the news they had hoped for.

"I'm beyond thrilled," said parent Victoria Savich. "I'm so proud of the parents that stood their ground. That we're the voice for the voiceless for the students and staff at Trailwood who didn't have a say in this matter."

Superintendent Dr. Jim Hinson sent out an email that told parents demolition will be delayed until the end of the school year. The interior abatement work will happen in March, during spring break, when school is not in session.

They worried students and staff would be too close to the old building during demolition, which could cause them to be exposed to hazardous demolition dust and materials.

"It's a total relief," Malinda Sutton said. "Total joy. So thankful that the district listened to us."

At a PTA meeting, parents learned the delay will also push back construction of the playground, parking and drive areas.

They might not be ready until November.

During Tuesday's meeting, the PTA president told the crowd the delay in demolition will cost an additional $100,000.

