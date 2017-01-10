Man dead following shooting at 12th, Paseo

A man has died following a shooting at 12th and Paseo on Tuesday.

It happened about 9 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a vehicle sitting in a lane of traffic. The vehicle had several apparent bullet holes and a man with gunshot wounds to his stomach and neck was found inside.

Police identified that man as Donald Coty, 20, of Kansas City, MO.

The man died at the scene.

No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

Kansas City police say this is the cities' first homicide of the year.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.