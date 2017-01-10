Johnson County health officials confirm 3 cases of mumps

Johnson County health officials say there are now three confirmed cases of mumps. (AP)

A vaccine can protect you from the worst symptoms, but you can still get the virus.

KCTV5 News previously told you about the growing number of mumps cases at nearby universities.

According to the Johnson County Health Department, two cases are connected to the outbreak at the University of Missouri. The other is associated with the cases at the University of Kansas. All three diagnosed are adults.

Children usually get the vaccine as early as one year old. But even if you’re vaccinated,

officials say you still have a one in 10 chance of getting mumps.

If you start seeing symptoms, contact your doctor then stay home.

“The symptoms are fever, muscle ache, fatigue, loss of appetite and then that characteristic swelling of the cheeks and the jaws,” said Lougene Marsh, director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.

Health officials say you can protect yourself from the spread of mumps with some basic good practices like washing your hands and not sharing items like cups or eating utensils.

