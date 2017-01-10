Kansas City pastor, 74, accused of assaulting church member

An area pastor is accused of beating up a member of his own church.

Floyd Sullivan, 74, has been charged with assault.

He's the minister at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Kansas City.

Court documents show the victim was upset with the pastor over the condition of a ramp leading into the church.

Things escalated and the 75-year-old victim is injured and the pastor has been charged.

David Zagalik has lived in the South Hyde Park neighborhood for years and was in disbelief when he heard what the pastor in the neighborhood church is accused of.

"I'm absolutely shocked because it's completely out of character for the pastor that we know," Zagalik said.

Investigators say Sullivan attacked a member of his congregation back in November 2016. Neighbors say he stepped on the neck of the 75-year-old victim, resulting in an injury that left him unable to feel anything from the chest down.

The victim is better now, but still requires a walker to get around.

KCTV5 tried to reach Sullivan for comment, but we have not been able to reach him.

