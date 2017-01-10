Kansas City mother honored for her strength after losing son in - KCTV5

Kansas City mother honored for her strength after losing son in shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
By Carolyn Long, Anchor
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Three years after losing her only son in a shooting in the Kansas City Power & Light District, a mother is honored for her strength.

Ryan Stokes was shot and killed in 2013 by a police officer who thought the 24-year-old was armed. Even though a grand jury cleared that officer of any wrongdoing, Stokes' mother continues to fight to clear her son's name.

Police say Stokes didn't follow verbal commands and had a gun in his hand moments before the shooting. But, his mother, Narene Stokes, maintains her son was not armed and was just out with friends and is now pushing for the FBI to investigate what happened that night.

On Tuesday, Narene Stokes was awarded the Presidential Medal by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference or her quest for justice and for her courage in challenging the system.

"That means the world to me. It means people were listening and supporting me in more tragic times in my life," she said.

Vernon Howard, Jr., president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, says Narene Stokes is truly an unsung hero.

"She has been a leader in advocating in stopping the scourge of police brutality and shootings in Kansas City and across the country," Howard said.

Narene Stokes says she'll continue to fight for restorative justice. She wants to change the culture of police departments and what happens out on the streets.

The family of Ryan Stokes has filed a civil lawsuit against the department.

