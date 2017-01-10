KDOT, MoDOT look to repair potholes left by winter

There's no doubt old man winter has done his part on state roads, leaving behind potholes.

The freezing temperatures may be gone for now, but they will arrive again just in time for the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Kansas Department of Transportation is taking advantage of this week's warmer weather and repairing as many potholes while they can.

"Right now, we have a good chance to patch a few potholes and get caught up from the winter," said Rick Looper, a maintenance supervisor for KDOT.

Looper says when the temperatures rises, even if it's not for long, his crews will hit the roads.

He says staying proactive around the year is key.

"If we wait, we'll have bigger potholes and a bigger mess and it'll be a lot more damage to vehicles and more damage to our equipment," Looper said.

The repairs will lead to lain closures and delays in Johnson County on Interstate 35 to the Kansas and Missouri state line and Interstate 435 from the Kansas River to 95th Street.

Lane closures in Wyandotte County:

I-35, north and southbound lanes

I-435 from the Kansas to the Missouri river.

Delays on Interstate 635 from Merriam to the Kansas River.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says they're also repairing potholes, but it's based on customer calls.

