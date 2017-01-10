Chiefs defensive keys to victory against potent Pittsburgh

The Kansas City Chiefs ranked as a top 10 defense in 2016, allowing just 19 points a game.

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense ranked in the top 10 as well, averaging 25 points a game.

The two face off Sunday in a battle of strength against strength, in which the Chiefs will need to bring everything they have to stop an explosive Pittsburgh offense.

The Steelers have scored 24 points or more in their last eight consecutive games, but if the Kansas City defense can feed off the energy of Arrowhead Stadium and succeed in these areas, they could find themselves one win away from Super Bowl 51 by Sunday night.

Containing the run game

Shutting down the run game completely is too much to ask for against one of the league’s best rushing attacks, but whether the Chiefs can keep running back Le’Veon Bell contained, for a good part of the game, could be the deciding factor.

Bell will get the rock no matter what, as he’s had 20 or more touches in all but one game this season. Still, keeping his yards per attempt low and eliminating the back-breaking big play will be key.

In the last three Steeler losses, Bell only averaged 3.9 yards per carry. Since Pittsburgh’s four-game losing streak, he has averaged four or more yards per attempt in every game.

This means the play of middle linebacker Ramik Wilson, nose tackle Dontari Poe and safeties Eric Berry and Daniel Sorenson will be under special scrutiny.

Wilson has slowly improved, after taking over for Derrick Johnson, and each safety figures to be a key factor when aiding the front seven, in the box or as the last line of defense.

The Chiefs’ regular season rush defense gave up 121 yards per game and that could spell trouble. But as long as the Chiefs keep Bell from chunk runs of 20 yards or more and execute in other aspects of the game, they may be able to overcome a 100-plus yard game from Bell.

Pass rush

The Chiefs’ ability to get pressure on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be important to watch as it helps so many other areas on the defense.

It forces the quarterback to hurry throws into possible tight coverage, leading to interceptions, keeps the average cover time down for the secondary and can put the offense in difficult late-down situations.

Roethlisberger is a little banged up entering the game so disrupting the pocket and limiting the ability to step into every throw is a must. Roethlisberger is one of the best in the league at avoiding sacks, even after first contact, but just getting in the area and disrupting the timing is vital.

This means emerging linebacker Dee Ford must step up and play like he did in the first half of the season, and not the low production of late. Tamba Hali has not practiced for much of the year, in order to be ready for these playoff moments, and Justin Houston is expected to make his return as well.

The combination of these three talented pass rushers and defensive coordinator Bob Sutton’s scheme will be in full force on Sunday. Whether they can bring down Roethlisberger and limit the receiver’s ability to go deep down field will be a major key.

Takeaways

While Kansas City may have struggled to pressure the quarterback at times in 2016, they have not lacked success in the turnover department.

Averaging just over two turnovers a game, the Chiefs defense counts on turnovers to give the offense short fields and flip the game’s momentum on a dime.

They’ll need to do the same Sunday, unlike they did in Pittsburgh, which was one of just three games where the Chiefs did not force a turnover. The Steelers only had 18 turnovers all year but gave the ball away 10 times in just the last six games.

This is where defensive backs Eric Berry, Marcus Peters and Daniel Sorenson shine, as all three turned in career years in this area.

Kansas City can’t be over aggressive and miss tackles or whiff on deep passes and will likely need at least one takeaway to come away with a win.

When the defense does this and the offense controls the ball, winning the turnover battle, Kansas City is 30-9 since 2013 and 8-1 this year. They also have eight takeaways returned for touchdowns since last year, most in the NFL in that time, and doing so again Sunday would be huge for the Chiefs and send Arrowhead into a frenzy.

Red zone defense

The Chiefs offense has struggled in the red zone this year, and if they settle for field goals this week, then the defense will need to hold Pittsburgh to field goals too.

Kansas City is the fifth best in the league in this category and it’s one of the biggest reason’s they went 12-4 in 2016.

Kansas City gave up the 18th most yards in the NFL, but only the seventh most points due to a strong red zone defense. Forming a brick wall on the defensive line and using the back line as another defender will be crucial in keeping the Chiefs in the game.

The Steelers’ offense is 12th best in the red zone on the year and went a perfect 3-3 in the last matchup between the two teams.

Third down defense

Just like in the red zone, the Chiefs must do a better job of getting the Steelers’ offense off the field when given the chance.

Pittsburgh went 6-11 in the last meeting and 4-9 against Miami, and the Chiefs cannot afford a repeat of the Buccaneers game when Tampa Bay went 11-16.

This is where the extra week to prepare really helps the Chiefs’ coaching staff, as they can identify what Pittsburgh does in a variety of third-down situations. Still, executing the game plan during a pressure-filled third down is no easy task.

Starting strong

One of the many reasons why Kansas City lost in Pittsburgh was the team's terrible start to the game. Three touchdowns on the game’s first four drives led to a 29-0 first half lead and completely took away the Chiefs’ run game.

Sutton can make adjustments at halftime but he cannot afford to have the team in a big hole after the first few drives.

On the opening drive, specifically, the defense allowed four touchdowns and two field goals during the regular season. Head coach Andy Reid is 109-35 in his career when his team scores first.

This will also be important as the Chiefs look to keep the crowd involved at the start of the game and set the tone for all four quarters. The home fans can have an impact on pre-play audibles and penalties but the crowd can’t get involved if the Chiefs have a big first quarter deficit.

Kickoff for the divisional round matchup at Arrowhead is set for 12:05 p.m. on Sunday.

